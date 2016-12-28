Better than the couch

The Summerland Kinsmen Club is planning the 31st annual Polar Bear Dip for New Year's Day.

The tradition will see the young, old, brave, bold, and some would say foolish take a run into the lake off Sun-Oka Beach in Trout Creek.

“It definitely is a sobering experience. It’s a better memory to have than just lying around on the first and thinking of all the things you want to do in the upcoming year – you’ve already got up and done the first thing and jumped in the water, which is a great start for the year,” said Blair Gillingham, president of the local Kinsmen.

Gillingham says there will be t-shirts and hot chocolate available by donation, with proceeds going to fund the Kinsmen community events and projects.

Participants are asked to arrived at the beach early, because the swimmers hit the water at 12 p.m. sharp.