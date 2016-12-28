21 days for repeat offender

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A man will serve 21 days in jail for possession of two needles loaded with methamphetamine and a breach of probation.

Steven Gelinas is no stranger to the courts, having been convicted of several charges of breaching bail and probation in April and more recently being convicted of assault earlier this month, stemming from a July 15 incident.

In this latest incident on Dec. 22, Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth attended a residence on Skaha Lake Road, where he found Gelinas sitting on a bed next to a woman whom he is not allowed contact with, as part of a probation order, following an assault on the woman.

Gelinas had apparently only recently been released from custody on that charge.

A search of Gelinas produced two needles in his pocket, both loaded with methamphetamine.

Because this is the latest in a lengthy record of breaches, the defence lawyer on the case said Gelinas knows he's facing jail time for the offence, but because he has employment prospects, asked for that sentence to be served intermittently.

Gelinas was sentenced to 21 days to be served on weekends, starting on Jan. 6, and will be on probation during his time out of jail.