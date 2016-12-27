city
Tuesday, Dec 27
Happy holidays from everyone at Castanet
37815
35303

Penticton  

Dog survives Coquihalla

- | Story: 184562

A Penticton man has reunited with his pet after a stress-filled five days.

On Dec. 22 at about 1:30 p.m. Mark was heading to Kamloops for the holidays when his one-year-old dog Rubia was spooked by a large truck passing the brake check about 10 km north of Merritt on the Coquihalla Highway.

“She bolted, snapped right out of her collar, and gone, there was no catching up to her,” he said adding he searched until about 8:30 p.m. that night when he was forced to quit due to darkness. “I was sick to my stomach.” 

Angel’s Animal Rescue in Merritt was contacted and a social media post about the missing pooch was shared more than 600 times by the public.

Days later on Dec. 26, two women travelling the same stretch of road towards Kamloops spotted “the glimmer of an animal's eye.”

“When they slowed they realized it was a malnourished dog. Where many may not have stopped for her, these two caring ladies did,” reads a post on Angel’s Animal Rescue’s page.

Mark said he got the call from the rescue centre at about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

“I let out a holler overcome with emotion… I am so blessed and so honour to have all these people, who spent a lot of time looking for her.”

In addition to Angel’s Animal Rescue spreading the word on social media, the operators of the Nicola Valley Ranch spent hours on sleds searching the property.

“They were barbequing just to see if they could entice her in, just a phenomenal amount of people that cared - I just can't express my gratitude enough,” said Mark.

Mark estimates Rubia lost about five pounds during the ordeal, “her nose is a little rough from foraging through the snow, and her paws are a little rough - but she’s doing fine… right now she’s laying down at my feet.”

“She hasn’t left my side too much,” he added.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

37430
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
31570


Real Estate
2750232
Drysdale Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$439,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!


37850


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Kafe
Kafe Penticton SPCA >


38057


thetango-natgeo-1222201653

Stunning pics from NatGeo’s nature photographer contest

Galleries
National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year contest has come to an end, and soon the winners will be picked. But before...
thetango-natgeo-1222201663
Stunning pics from NatGeo’s nature photographer contest (2)
Galleries
So much for my aspirations of becoming an expert iPhone nature...
nicole_kidman_barely_knew_keith_urban_when_they_married.jpg
Nicole Kidman ‘barely knew’ Keith Urban when they married
Showbiz
Nicole Kidman "barely knew" country music star Keith...
This life-sized, automated Iron Man suit is mind-blowing
This life-sized, automated Iron Man suit is mind-blowing
Must Watch
According to io9, this absolute masterpiece which takes 28
dolly_parton_releases_first_payouts_to_tennessee_wildfire_victims.jpg
Dolly Parton releases first payouts to Tennessee wildfire victims
Music
Victims of the Tennessee wildfires have received their first...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34581