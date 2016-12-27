Dog survives Coquihalla

Photo: Angel's Animal Rescue

A Penticton man has reunited with his pet after a stress-filled five days.

On Dec. 22 at about 1:30 p.m. Mark was heading to Kamloops for the holidays when his one-year-old dog Rubia was spooked by a large truck passing the brake check about 10 km north of Merritt on the Coquihalla Highway.

“She bolted, snapped right out of her collar, and gone, there was no catching up to her,” he said adding he searched until about 8:30 p.m. that night when he was forced to quit due to darkness. “I was sick to my stomach.”

Angel’s Animal Rescue in Merritt was contacted and a social media post about the missing pooch was shared more than 600 times by the public.

Days later on Dec. 26, two women travelling the same stretch of road towards Kamloops spotted “the glimmer of an animal's eye.”

“When they slowed they realized it was a malnourished dog. Where many may not have stopped for her, these two caring ladies did,” reads a post on Angel’s Animal Rescue’s page.

Mark said he got the call from the rescue centre at about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

“I let out a holler overcome with emotion… I am so blessed and so honour to have all these people, who spent a lot of time looking for her.”

In addition to Angel’s Animal Rescue spreading the word on social media, the operators of the Nicola Valley Ranch spent hours on sleds searching the property.

“They were barbequing just to see if they could entice her in, just a phenomenal amount of people that cared - I just can't express my gratitude enough,” said Mark.

Mark estimates Rubia lost about five pounds during the ordeal, “her nose is a little rough from foraging through the snow, and her paws are a little rough - but she’s doing fine… right now she’s laying down at my feet.”

“She hasn’t left my side too much,” he added.