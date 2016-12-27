Boxing Day burglary
Photo: Contributed
A home in Penticton was targeted by burglars on Boxing Day.
Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth says some time between 1:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 26, the back basement door was pried open at a home on Westview Place.
Cash, jewelry and a Garmin GPS was stolen.
Two unique jewelry boxes were taken, one engraved with “Merry Christmas Bobbi 1991” and another with “Hazel, on your retirement”.
Anyone with information on the break and enter is asked to contact the RCMP.
COMMENTS WELCOME
Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.