Boxing Day burglary

Photo: Contributed

A home in Penticton was targeted by burglars on Boxing Day.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth says some time between 1:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 26, the back basement door was pried open at a home on Westview Place.

Cash, jewelry and a Garmin GPS was stolen.

Two unique jewelry boxes were taken, one engraved with “Merry Christmas Bobbi 1991” and another with “Hazel, on your retirement”.

Anyone with information on the break and enter is asked to contact the RCMP.