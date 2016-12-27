Apartment pepper-sprayed

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton RCMP had their hands full on Christmas Eve with a disturbance within an apartment building on the 900 block of Fairview Road.

At 7:30 p.m. officers were called to the building where someone had pepper-sprayed the hallways.

“The person reporting the incident was extremely intoxicated by drugs,” said Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth. “Wasn’t making a lot of sense or being very cooperative.”

A resident of one of the units where the incident occurred denied having any knowledge of what took place. The building janitor was able to clean things up, and the original complainant was arrested due to over-intoxication and held until sober.