Tuesday, Dec 27
Penticton  

Man freed from campervan

A Penticton man was rescued by RCMP after being laid out on his back with a ruptured disc for over a day.

On the evening of Friday Dec. 23, officers received a report from a person who had not heard from his friend, who was homeless and lived in a campervan, for some time.

At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police located the vehicle at the rec centre, and found the man on his back on the floor of the van with his dog and two cats. He had been stuck in the van since Thursday.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth says man was transported to hospital, where he will stay for several days. The animals were fed and watered before being delivered to the person who made the complaint.

