Penticton  

Prepared for OD spike

Dustin Godfrey

While Penticton had been mostly safe from the national overdose crisis, that seems to have changed last month.

Penticton paramedics responded to 21 calls to overdoses or poisonings in November – double the numbers in September and October, at 11 and 10 calls respectively.

By the end of November, the total calls to overdoses in Penticton reached 127, which would mean the average numbers before November were just over 10 calls per month.

Poisoning and overdoses are marked under the same category by BC Ambulance, so there aren’t exact numbers on how many of those calls were for either one. That said, overdoses have reportedly been driving that spike.

But as the numbers rise, the South Okanagan’s manager of B.C. Ambulance Anne Benn says paramedics have been prepared for opioid overdoses for years.

“We’ve been trained to give naloxone for 13 years as a province, so this is not new for paramedics. So, in how we approach and deal with an overdose today versus how we dealt with it five years ago, not much has changed,” Benn said.

“We’re prepared for this in the same way we’re prepared for other situations, whether it be a cardiac arrest or an overdose, we’re prepared mentally and physically in the same way.”

So far, while other jurisdictions like Vancouver's Downtown Eastside have found the need for more resources on the overdose crisis, there hasn't been a strain in the South Okanagan.

Due to the nature of addiction, Benn says paramedics do tend to see repeat patients, but the problem isn't restricted to addicts, or even regular recreational users.

“Yes, we do see the same patient again, but it’s not always the same patient type,” she said. “It could be a first-time user or it could be somebody that’s been using for a while.”

Like any other emergency, Benn says seeing overdoses on a regular basis can weigh on paramedics, but the ambulance service does have supports in place for mental health.

“We see people going through their toughest days, and we’re there to help, and so that does take a toll on us every time,” she said, adding that paramedics are naturally caring people, which means seeing incidents like overdoses can have an effect on them.

“We do have a great CIS program, which is a peer support team that will help us and they will make contact with an individual if they’re having some difficulty.”

For privacy reasons, Benn said the service doesn’t keep statistics on the number of people whom the CIS program takes in.

