No. 5: Dispensary debate

Dustin Godfrey

To wind the year down, Castanet is counting down the top five South Okanagan stories of 2016, with our top story of the year to be named on New Year’s Eve.

Our number five story is about marijuana dispensaries in Penticton and around the South Okanagan.

Penticton became the first municipality in the Okanagan to provide permits specifically for marijuana dispensaries in December – despite federal laws against them.

The story stretches back into 2015, but the city initially cracked down on the Rush in and Finish Cafe, which sold medical marijuana, over the summer, when its business licence was suspended.

That ultimately led to a special council meeting in which the shop’s operator Jukka Laurio made the case for keeping his shop open. Council ultimately revoked his business licence, but indicated that they would like to make way for some level of access to medical pot – including setting some of their own regulations.

Following Laurio’s meeting, two more dispensary operators, from Green Essence and Avitas, went before council to make their own case for staying open – though their meeting saw more or less the same end as Laurio’s meeting.

In the meantime, Laurio’s operations at Rush in and Finish continued, and the city began levying fines against the shop, while Green Essence and Avitas closed their doors.

Laurio reported during that time that his business saw a spike, with just one other shop open in town, at the time called Star Budz.

In the ensuing months, city staff tabled ideas for regulations, including operating hours and age and ventilation requirements.

When it came down to the final decision, a total of seven applications had been made, six of which were for downtown locations, and three of which were completely new players in the game.

Ultimately, after a three-hour meeting, council decided to allow two permits to stores that had complied with city orders, were not new applicants and were not too close to a nearby school.

Those stores were Green Essence and Okanagan Cannabinoid Therapy, the new name for the Star Budz shop.

Laurio, who had moved his dispensary operations to another unit in the same building, under the name Herbal Green Apothecary, has yet to close his doors, and says he's still in for a fight with the city.

Mayor Andrew Jakubeit later told Castanet the city will be taking a stand against Laurio's dispensary.

During that same time, the Town of Osoyoos and Castlegar both put and end to their dispensaries.