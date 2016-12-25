city
Chip your tree for charity

The Penticton Fire Department has a solution to your Christmas tree disposal woes.

Members of the fire department will pick up your Christmas tree during their off-time, for a suggested donation to the Penticton Firefighters Charitable Society, Muscular Dystrophy and or BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.

Trees will be chipped and taken to the Campbell Mountain landfill for their composting program.

You can call the fire department at 490-2315 to arrange for pick-up.

The pick-up service runs until Jan. 18.

You can also drop off your tree for chipping at hall 202 at 285 Dawson Avenue in Penticton. A donation box has been set up at the hall.

