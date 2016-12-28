Mayor's Minute - Dec. 28

Dustin Godfrey

This week's Mayor's Minute is a year in review, giving a look at the year past and a glance at the year ahead.

Mayor Andrew Jakubeit lists some of the accomplishments of the city this year, including a record-breaking $195 million in construction value, and projects for affordable housing in the city.

Jakubeit also recounts the city's greatest hurdle this year – the deal with Trio Marine Group to construct a waterslide in Skaha Lake Park. That project was the subject of a great deal of controversy, and some say it has embittered them toward mayor and council.

Finally, a look at the year ahead, which Jakubeit says will be one of heightened engagement with the community, on various topics, including the city's infrastructure deficit.

Send your questions for the mayor to [email protected]