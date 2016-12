Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

The Elite Restaurant will be holding its second annual free turkey dinner today.

The dinner will be at the restaurant at 340 Main Street in Penticton, and will go from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It's intended to be for people and families who can't afford a turkey dinner of their own or don't want to be alone on Christmas.

Those who would like to donate or who are looking of more information can call the Elite at 250-492-3051.

The restaurant started the annual dinner last year.