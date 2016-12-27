city
Owners uncooperative

UPDATE: DEC 27 2:40 p.m.

The Penticton RCMP says they are not getting any help from the owners of a car that was torched on Christmas Eve.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth confirmed Tuesday that it appears the vehicle was targeted.

“But the occupants of the residence were extremely uncooperative. The matter is still under investigation,” he said.

ORIGINAL: DEC 24 11:00 a.m.

A parked car appeared to be deliberately set on fire on the streets of Penticton early Saturday morning.

While fire crews were tending to a building fire off Naramata Road, a report of a vehicle on fire near Forestbrook Drive and Ontario Street came through just after 5 a.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a car with its window smashed and its interior ablaze.

“It looked like somebody broke the glass and threw something in the vehicle, which ignited the inside of the vehicle,” said Fire Chief Larry Watkinson.

The responding firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the interior of the car.

Once it was put out, Watkinson says they notified the RCMP because the fire “seemed malicious.”

