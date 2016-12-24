Penticton  

Car fire looked deliberate

- | Story: 184436

A parked car appeared to be deliberately set on fire on the streets of Penticton early Saturday morning.

While fire crews were tending to a building fire off Naramata Road, a report of a vehicle on fire near Forestbrook Drive and Ontario Street came through just after 5 a.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a car with it's window smashed and its interior ablaze.

“It looked like somebody broke the glass and threw something in the vehicle, which ignited the inside of the vehicle,” said Fire Chief Larry Watkinson.

The responding firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the interior of the car.

Once it was put out, Watkinson says they notified the RCMP because the fire “seemed malicious.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

36513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37714


Real Estate
2740191
1160 Sunset Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$299,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Sugar
Sugar Penticton SPCA >


37296


11,000 Penguins vs. 4,000 Santas

11,000 Penguins vs. 4,000 Santas

Must Watch
A simulated battle between 11,000 penguins and 4,000 Santas is what computers were invented for. We can confirm that this is a...
mel_b_theres_no_spice_girls_reunion_set_in_stone.jpg
Mel B: ‘There’s no Spice Girls reunion set in stone’
Music
Melanie Brown has cast serious doubt that the Spice Girls reunion...
thetango-treetoppers-1018201303
The best Christmas tree toppers ever!
Galleries
If you have already decorated your Christmas tree, but...
thetango-treetoppers-1207201615
The best Christmas tree toppers ever! (2)
Galleries
Everyone will find something to their taste in today’s...
Kid makes notating extremely complex chords seem easy
Kid makes notating extremely complex chords seem easy
Must Watch
BRB just gotta throw all my music gear and theory text books out...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37639
34523