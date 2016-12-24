Building burns to the ground

Photo: Google Maps

A large building fire in Naramata was spotted from across the lake on Highway 97 in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Penticton Fire Department rushed to Three Mile Road, off Naramata Road, just after 3 a.m. and found a storage shed that was fully engulfed in flames.

The large blaze was right next to two homes, prompting an “aggressive attack” by fire crews, according to Larry Watkinson, fire chief at the Penticton Fire Department.

“We didn't have any damage to the residences, which is our primary objective of course,” Watkinson said.

The shed, which contained a family's possessions, was fully destroyed in the blaze. Watkinson said the fire appeared to have been started by a heater inside the building.

Two fire engines, a water tender and about 22 firefighters spent three hours putting out the fire and mopping up the scene.

There were no injuries from the fire.