Ski for free at Baldy

A South Okanagan ski area plans to offer free skiing on Christmas day.

Joey O'Brien, managing director of Baldy Mountain Resort, says the free skiing, from noon to 3:30 p.m., is a Christmas day gift to everyone in the valley.

"Once you’ve opened your gifts and had your fill of chocolate for breakfast, join us at Baldy Mountain Resort for free skiing," he said.

The resort is also now offering the Baldy Bus.

For those who don't like driving on winter roads, $25 will get them to the hill and home, with $15 for one-way travel.

The shuttle service is operating from Osoyoos and Oliver, with morning pickups starting at 7:30 a.m. and leaving Baldy at 4 p.m.

The pickup locations and times are as follows:

7:30 a.m. - Osoyoos Petro Canada – 45th Street

7:45 a.m. - Osoyoos Gyro Park parking lot – 15 Park Place

8:10 a.m. - Oliver Curling Club parking lot – 665 McKinney Rd

30 minutes after last chair – leave Baldy parking lot

On New Year's Eve they plan to party like it's 1968 and everyone is invited.

For more information on what's happening at the resort during the holidays go here.