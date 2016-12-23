Penticton  

Ski for free at Baldy

- | Story: 184406

A South Okanagan ski area plans to offer free skiing on Christmas day.

Joey O'Brien, managing director of Baldy Mountain Resort, says the free skiing, from noon to 3:30 p.m., is a Christmas day gift to everyone in the valley.

"Once you’ve opened your gifts and had your fill of chocolate for breakfast, join us at Baldy Mountain Resort for free skiing," he said. 

The resort is also now offering the Baldy Bus.

For those who don't like driving on winter roads, $25 will get them to the hill and home, with $15 for one-way travel.

The shuttle service is operating from Osoyoos and Oliver, with morning pickups starting at 7:30 a.m. and leaving Baldy at 4 p.m.

The pickup locations and times are as follows:

  • 7:30 a.m. - Osoyoos Petro Canada – 45th Street
  • 7:45 a.m. - Osoyoos Gyro Park parking lot – 15 Park Place
  • 8:10 a.m. - Oliver Curling Club parking lot – 665 McKinney Rd
  • 30 minutes after last chair – leave Baldy parking lot

On New Year's Eve they plan to party like it's 1968 and everyone is invited.

For more information on what's happening at the resort during the holidays go here

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

37143
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
31570


Real Estate
2630404
3359 Vineyard view drive
.33 bedrooms William Loudoun baths
$339,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


35547


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Noelle
Noelle Penticton SPCA >


37339


thetango-dailydose-1128201690

Daily Dose – December 24, 2016

Daily Dose
There’s not a lot of time left to get your Christmas shopping/decorating done!
thetango-dailydose-1128201683
Daily Dose – December 24, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
This gallery is almost as draining as a mall Santa gig
katy_perry_and_orlando_bloom_visit_childrens_hospital_together.jpg
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom visit children’s hospital together
Music
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry helped spread some holiday cheer to...
Wanna be tough guy gets what’s coming to him
Wanna be tough guy gets what’s coming to him
Must Watch
Karma has a satisfying way of dealing with people.
blink-182_overwhelmed_by_first-ever_grammy_nomination.jpg
Blink-182 overwhelmed by first-ever Grammy nomination
Music
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker still can't...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
33119
34523