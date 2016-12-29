A bumpy year for parents

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

It was a roller coaster of a year for the Okanagan Skaha School District.

While most will think back to the drama surrounding the announced closure of a trio of local schools, Superintendent Wendy Hyer says there is plenty to be proud of as well.

A kindergarten transition program was launched in partnership with the OSNS, focusing on a more smooth transition for autistic children entering kindergarten. A large grant, worth $52,000, was also delivered to open the “Early Years Centre”.

Since Sept. 2016, Hyer says the district has hired 25 new teachers or substitute teachers, who joined others in sinking their teeth into an overhauled curriculum.

She also pointed to the new rainbow crosswalks installed at Penticton Secondary as a win, which were painted in the wake of the Orlando gay bar mass shooting.

Unfortunately, most of those highlights were drowned out in a sea out protest and outrage over the planned closure of three schools.

Hyer says prior to the 2015-16 school year, the province indicated school boards would have to address capacity issued by closing schools, something SD 67 began to move on near the end of 2015.

"Services and programs would have been cut had the board not decided to address its excess capacity issue," the superintendent said.

Meetings with the Minister of Education and MLA Dan Aston in November provided the same answer.

Months later, with parents protesting school closures in communities across B.C., the province introduced the Rural Education Fund just weeks before the end of the school year. On the final day of the school year, SD 67 learned they had been approved for $750,000 in funding to save two of the three doomed schools.

"It is unfortunate that government did not provide the funding sooner – it seems to me that students, parents, staff and the board experienced a long, very difficult process when perhaps this could have been addressed much sooner," Hyer said.

Looking forward to 2017, SD 67 will be completing it’s strategic plan and refocus on student learning. Outdoor learning programs for primary schools will also likely be launched.