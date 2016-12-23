37213
35208

Penticton  

Xmas at the Soupateria

- | Story: 184394

Penticton's soup kitchen is once again making life a little brighter for the needy on Christmas Day.

Board member Lauraine Bailie said they are expecting about 150 people to show up at the Soupateria on Dec. 25.

"At this stage in our lives, we are able to give back and that's what we do," she said.

Chris Grauer, the chief purchaser and cook, is organizing the traditional turkey dinner and ham feast.

People will then be invited to participate in the festive sit-down dinner.

The holiday dinner marks the end of another busy year for the soup kitchen.

Bailie hasn't tallied the numbers yet, but said they expect to exceed the 46,000 lunches served in 2015.

She credits the growth on a number of factors.

"The collapse of the oil industry in Alberta has had a ripple effect on service industries, and there's the lack of affordable housing," she said. "The number of homeless people has quadrupled here, to about 160 people, and that's making it pretty grim out there."

Christmas dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Soupateria on Orchard Avenue.

There will be a special luncheon, cafeteria style, on Boxing Day and a sit down dinner on New Year's Day, also from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

37322
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
31570


Real Estate
2630404
3359 Vineyard view drive
.33 bedrooms William Loudoun baths
$339,000
more details
36924




Send us your News Tips!


38057


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Noelle
Noelle Penticton SPCA >


35706


thetango-dailydose-1128201690

Daily Dose – December 24, 2016

Daily Dose
There’s not a lot of time left to get your Christmas shopping/decorating done!
thetango-dailydose-1128201683
Daily Dose – December 24, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
This gallery is almost as draining as a mall Santa gig
katy_perry_and_orlando_bloom_visit_childrens_hospital_together.jpg
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom visit children’s hospital together
Music
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry helped spread some holiday cheer to...
Wanna be tough guy gets what’s coming to him
Wanna be tough guy gets what’s coming to him
Must Watch
Karma has a satisfying way of dealing with people.
blink-182_overwhelmed_by_first-ever_grammy_nomination.jpg
Blink-182 overwhelmed by first-ever Grammy nomination
Music
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker still can't...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
29801