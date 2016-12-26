An amewsing fundraiser

Photo: Contributed

Contributions are still being sought for a journal which will serve as a fundraiser for a charity that helps orphaned cats in the Okanagan.

The journal, titled "Mewsings: A life with cats," will be sold next year to aid AlleyCATS Alliance.

"This has been an ongoing effort with seniors and youth involved," said journal coordinator Aja Jackson. "And we are still looking for contributions to the journal by seniors."

The effort kicked off after AlleyCATS Alliance was awarded $21,795 by the Government of Canada's New Horizons for Seniors Program in 2016.

The goal of the project is to provide an opportunity for local seniors and youth to work together on a creative endeavour and share poignant stories and memories about their experiences with cats and kittens in their lives.

So far there have been two successful art sessions.

Submissions they are still looking for from seniors include original poems, thoughts, memories, funny one-liners about cats and original cat art works.

"It is a sharing of ideas, a sharing of their memories in regards to their lives with cats," said Jackson.

The journal launch will be in March of 2017 and anyone who wants to volunteer their services then is invited to do so, said Jackson.

Once it is available, 100 per cent of the sales will be used to raise funds for the rescued cats and kittens of AlleyCATS Alliance.

Those interested in contributing, can contact 250-462-8195.