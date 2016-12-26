37392
32838

Penticton  

An amewsing fundraiser

- | Story: 184387

Contributions are still being sought for a journal which will serve as a fundraiser for a charity that helps orphaned cats in the Okanagan.

The journal, titled "Mewsings: A life with cats," will be sold next year to aid AlleyCATS Alliance.

"This has been an ongoing effort with seniors and youth involved," said journal coordinator Aja Jackson. "And we are still looking for contributions to the journal by seniors."

The effort kicked off after AlleyCATS Alliance was awarded $21,795 by the Government of Canada's New Horizons for Seniors Program in 2016.

The goal of the project is to provide an opportunity for local seniors and youth to work together on a creative endeavour and share poignant stories and memories about their experiences with cats and kittens in their lives.

So far there have been two successful art sessions.

Submissions they are still looking for from seniors include original poems, thoughts, memories, funny one-liners about cats and original cat art works.

"It is a sharing of ideas, a sharing of their memories in regards to their lives with cats," said Jackson.

The journal launch will be in March of 2017 and anyone who wants to volunteer their services then is invited to do so, said Jackson.

Once it is available, 100 per cent of the sales will be used to raise funds for the rescued cats and kittens of AlleyCATS Alliance.

Those interested in contributing, can contact 250-462-8195.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38018


Real Estate
983 Bernard Avenue
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$285,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


34631


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Blue
Blue Penticton SPCA >


37339


thetango-dailydose-1113201617

Daily Dose – December 26, 2016

Daily Dose
Looks like some kids had better Santa experiences than others…
thetango-dailydose-1128201634
Daily Dose – December 26, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
Only 364 days until next years family photos with Santa!
johnny_depp_wants_amber_heard_to_pay_100000_in_legal_fees.jpg
Johnny Depp wants Amber Heard to pay $100,000 in legal fees
Showbiz
Johnny Depp has filed new court documents requesting estranged...
Ryanair’s honest Christmas commercial
Ryanair’s honest Christmas commercial
Must Watch
Shuddering at the thoughts of spending another Christmas break at...
mischa_barton_was_glad_to_be_kicked_off_u.s._dancing_show.jpg
Mischa Barton was ‘glad to be kicked off’ U.S. dancing show
Showbiz
Mischa Barton was "so glad" to be eliminated from...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36912