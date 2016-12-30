37815
35299

Penticton  

No. 2: School closures

- | Story: 184358

To wind the year down, Castanet is counting down the top five South Okanagan stories of 2016, with our top story of the year to be named on New Year’s Eve.

Our number two story is about the announced closure of local schools.

It’s a story that first broke in 2015, but gained legs and hit fever pitch this year.

Chronic budget shortfalls led School District’s 67 and 53 to announce the closure of four schools across the two regions.

After months of hand-wringing from parents, SD 67 board trustees voted to close Trout Creek Elementary, West Bench Elementary and McNicoll Park Middle School in Penticton and Summerland in March.

SD 53 made a similar announcement a few weeks later, that they would be closing the only high school in Osoyoos.

Rallies, protests and outrage followed.

"We are disgusted because I think it was a completely biased decision by the board," said parent Marie Nikkel following the SD 53 decision. "I think they had an agenda prior to the process, and it was just lip service to get Osoyoos kids to go to Oliver high school."

Parents and teachers in Summerland and Penticton called for the School Board Office to be closed instead of the schools.

With similar battles raging in small communities across B.C., the provincial government announced the Rural Education Enhancement Fund in June at the last minute.

Seven schools were handed $2.05M to stay open for at least two more years. Osoyoos Secondary, Trout Creek and West Bench Elementary were all saved. SD 67 moved forward with closing McNicoll Park.

"It's taken the strong voice of parents to push this, I believe, over the edge," said SD 67 Board Chair Linda Van Alphen after they accepted the funding.

Despite the brutal year, both Van Alphen and SD 53 Board Chair Marieze Tarr were acclaimed to their roles again. Both say they are ready to move forward and get to work improving education for students.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37714


Real Estate
2920535
153-1288 Water Street
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$199,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!


37142


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Buddy
Buddy Penticton SPCA >


37325


thetango-dailydose-1229201644

Daily Dose – December 30, 2016

Daily Dose
Chuck Norris would crush this gallery if given the opportunity.
thetango-dailydose-1229201659
Daily Dose – December 30, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
There’s no work stoppage for this gallery!
pink_is_a_new_mom.jpg
Pink is a new mom
Music
Pink had a Christmas bonus after giving birth to her second child...
thetango-kendall-1229201621
Man photoshops himself into pictures of Kendall Jenner
Galleries
Few people can get close to Kendall Jenner, but Kirby is no...
thetango-kendall-1229201631
Man photoshops himself into pictures of Kendall Jenner (2)
Galleries
It’s amazing how good Kirby’s digital manipulation...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38138