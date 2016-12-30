No. 2: School closures

Photo: Contributed

To wind the year down, Castanet is counting down the top five South Okanagan stories of 2016, with our top story of the year to be named on New Year’s Eve.

Our number two story is about the announced closure of local schools.

It’s a story that first broke in 2015, but gained legs and hit fever pitch this year.

Chronic budget shortfalls led School District’s 67 and 53 to announce the closure of four schools across the two regions.

After months of hand-wringing from parents, SD 67 board trustees voted to close Trout Creek Elementary, West Bench Elementary and McNicoll Park Middle School in Penticton and Summerland in March.

SD 53 made a similar announcement a few weeks later, that they would be closing the only high school in Osoyoos.

Rallies, protests and outrage followed.

"We are disgusted because I think it was a completely biased decision by the board," said parent Marie Nikkel following the SD 53 decision. "I think they had an agenda prior to the process, and it was just lip service to get Osoyoos kids to go to Oliver high school."

Parents and teachers in Summerland and Penticton called for the School Board Office to be closed instead of the schools.

With similar battles raging in small communities across B.C., the provincial government announced the Rural Education Enhancement Fund in June at the last minute.

Seven schools were handed $2.05M to stay open for at least two more years. Osoyoos Secondary, Trout Creek and West Bench Elementary were all saved. SD 67 moved forward with closing McNicoll Park.

"It's taken the strong voice of parents to push this, I believe, over the edge," said SD 67 Board Chair Linda Van Alphen after they accepted the funding.

Despite the brutal year, both Van Alphen and SD 53 Board Chair Marieze Tarr were acclaimed to their roles again. Both say they are ready to move forward and get to work improving education for students.