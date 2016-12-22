Fire cause undetermined

Dustin Godfrey

An investigation into Wednesday night's fire in Trout Creek has wrapped up, but the official cause of the blaze is undetermined.

Fire Chief Glenn Noble says it's suspected to be an electrical fire, but the investigation was unable to determine that for sure.

The fire was sparked at about 8 p.m. and had fire crews working to extinguish it into the night. Noble said about 15 firefighters were on scene, working two hoses from the outside and one from the inside.

The fire was largely in the roof, according to Noble, but crews had to break into the walls to ensure it didn't spread into the insulation.

While the house looked quite new, Noble said it was actually fairly old and had sawdust insulation, which is more flammable than other insulating materials.

There was no fire damage on the second floor, but Noble said there was water damage and a little smoke damage.

The family does have insurance, but likely won't get to stay at home anytime soon.