Some creative fundraising

Penticton’s fire chief is thinking outside of the box to raise funds for a much-needed boat replacement.

Larry Watkinson pitched a grant request to the regional district, but directors didn’t seem to have much appetite to spend $80,000 on a new fire boat. So far, the city has footed most of the bill, and the department is about $100,000 of the way to the $180,000 boat they've got their eye on.

With little other recourse, Watkinson is thinking of an interesting new way to raise that money.

"The idea is that we're going to get the city's barge and the fire chief is going to camp out on this barge in the middle of winter until we can raise enough money, at least something to help us get closer to this boat," Watkinson said.

The department previously had a $50,000 grant from a local service group, but that fell through. Watkinson says before he camps out on the lake, he’s looking to other service groups to fill the gap.

"We're going to go back out and see if there's another level of interest, see if we can maybe raise or get more interest, and what we can do to make them more interested in our rescue service."

To have the boat built in time for the summer season, the funding will need to come through by early February, since the boats take about four months to build.

And Watkinson says if it’s not built in time, the department won’t have a boat for Okanagan Lake.

"We've lost faith in the boat itself. It seems like every time we take it on the lake it fails us, either through leaking or separation of the hull, or the motor."

Naramata’s Volunteer Fire Department does have a boat, but Watkinson says a Penticton boat dedicated to Okanagan Lake would mean faster response times.

