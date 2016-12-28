New Year's Eve prom party

Photo: Twitter

Did you go to Prom, or did you miss it?

Whatever the case there's an opportunity to do it all again or for the first time.

Innovative Events is putting on a Prom Party on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. in Penticton.

“Now that we are adults and have to deal with mortgages and other responsibilities, sometimes it’s nice to let loose and pretend we’re kids again," said Lisa Laflamme, owner of Innovative Events. "So, we are hosting a prom party for New Year’s Eve as a change of pace."

The event will offer fun activities and ways to win prizes as well as a chance at door prizes.

Laflamme added that everyone will get a corsage and a drink on the way in and a champagne toast at midnight and they do expect formal attire.

They will be announcing a king and queen just after midnight and there will be a DJ playing favourites all night.

Tickets are $40 and that includes a drink when people arrive, champagne toast at midnight, party favours and a chance at some great door prizes.

Tickets are available in person at Bar One or via email at [email protected]

The event runs on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Bar One at the Sandman Hotel in Penticton.