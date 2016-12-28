37815

Penticton  

New Year's Eve prom party

- | Story: 184344

Did you go to Prom, or did you miss it? 

Whatever the case there's an opportunity to do it all again or for the first time.

Innovative Events is putting on a Prom Party on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. in Penticton.

“Now that we are adults and have to deal with mortgages and other responsibilities, sometimes it’s nice to let loose and pretend we’re kids again," said Lisa Laflamme, owner of Innovative Events. "So, we are hosting a prom party for New Year’s Eve as a change of pace."

The event will offer  fun activities and ways to win prizes as well as a chance at door prizes.

Laflamme added that everyone will get a corsage and a drink on the way in and a champagne toast at midnight and they do expect formal attire.

They will be announcing a king and queen just after midnight and there will be a DJ playing  favourites all night.

Tickets are $40 and that includes a drink when people arrive, champagne toast at midnight, party favours and a chance at some great door prizes.

Tickets are available in person at Bar One or via email at [email protected]

The event runs on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Bar One at the Sandman Hotel in Penticton.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

36513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38018


Real Estate
2921008
Big White Chalet Suite
$275,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


36106


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Kafe
Kafe Penticton SPCA >


36105


thetango-dailydose-1201201660

Daily Dose – December 28, 2016

Daily Dose
Have a gander at today’s Daily Dose!
thetango-dailydose-1212201674
Daily Dose – December 28, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
Enjoy the view in the rest of today’s Dose!
pharrell_williams_musical_collaborations_are_an_education.jpg
Pharrell Williams: ‘Musical collaborations are an education’
Music
Pharrell Williams views collaborations as a “crash...
thetango-natgeo-1222201653
Stunning pics from NatGeo’s nature photographer contest
Galleries
National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year contest has...
thetango-natgeo-1222201663
Stunning pics from NatGeo’s nature photographer contest (2)
Galleries
So much for my aspirations of becoming an expert iPhone nature...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34581