Quiet 'Welfare Wednesday'

It appears that first responders in Penticton got a short break from the overdose epidemic on Wednesday.

Dec. 21 was the final ‘Welfare Wednesday’ of the year, the day that income assistance cheques are distributed. In Vancouver, that translated into a surge in overdoses.

Almost 30 overdose patients were treated at a Downtown Eastside mobile medical unit, well above the previous record of 15 in one day. The DTES fire hall responded to another couple dozen overdose calls during the same time.

The B.C. Centre for disease control says rates of overdose deaths typically spike 40 per cent on the weeks that income assistance cheque are distributed.

However in Penticton, where the overdose crisis was slower to reach but hit just as hard, the local fire department say they didn’t receive any overdose calls. Deputy Fire Chief Dave Spalding said he had to manually check the day's files when asked, because they have become so common the guys don’t even mention them anymore.

BC Emergency Health Services says they responded to “less than five”, noting that they do not offer any further detail for numbers less than that, citing privacy concerns.

Earlier this week, the BC Coroners Service revealed 128 people died from an overdose in B.C. in November, 19 of who lived in the Interior Health region.