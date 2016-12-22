No fireworks at Lakeside

Photo: Getty Images

If you're looking for fireworks on New Year's Eve, you may have to go up to Apex Mountain Resort this year.

The Penticton Lakeside Resort confirmed the hotel is not putting on fireworks this year, but didn't comment further.

However, Apex will be holding a pair of fireworks events on New Year's Eve, with one more family friendly event at 6 p.m. and another one at midnight.

The fireworks will be set off at the Gunbarrel Saloon near the bottom of the Okanagan Run, but will be visible from the village as well.

The Gunbarrel will also be holding an after party, including live music from Rumble 100.

Tickets for that event are $35 and can be bought at the Gunbarrel and in the village.

Apex will also be lighting up the sky on Saturday for Christmas Eve.

That event will include a group of people skiing down with glow sticks and sparklers, and Santa is expected to come down to the event as well.

Parents can give presents to Santa to give to their children at the event.

There will also be a bonfire at the Christmas Eve event at the Gunbarrel.