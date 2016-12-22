Penticton  

No fireworks at Lakeside

- | Story: 184334

If you're looking for fireworks on New Year's Eve, you may have to go up to Apex Mountain Resort this year.

The Penticton Lakeside Resort confirmed the hotel is not putting on fireworks this year, but didn't comment further.

However, Apex will be holding a pair of fireworks events on New Year's Eve, with one more family friendly event at 6 p.m. and another one at midnight.

The fireworks will be set off at the Gunbarrel Saloon near the bottom of the Okanagan Run, but will be visible from the village as well.

The Gunbarrel will also be holding an after party, including live music from Rumble 100.

Tickets for that event are $35 and can be bought at the Gunbarrel and in the village.

Apex will also be lighting up the sky on Saturday for Christmas Eve.

That event will include a group of people skiing down with glow sticks and sparklers, and Santa is expected to come down to the event as well.

Parents can give presents to Santa to give to their children at the event.

There will also be a bonfire at the Christmas Eve event at the Gunbarrel.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

37842
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37714


Real Estate
2843532
298 Cornish Road
9.25 bedrooms David Jurome baths
$999,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


37528


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Westwood
Westwood Penticton SPCA >


35708


thetango-christmascomics-1220201663

The best Christmas comics around the web

Galleries
Tis the season to be jolly, and what better way to get into the Christmas spirit than with this bunch of funny festive cartoons!
thetango-christmascomics-1220201673
The best Christmas comics around the web
Galleries
Some are random, some are dark, and some are totally relatable,
The fastest Chess game
The fastest Chess game
Must Watch
Pretty sure I could play I much quicker game against either of...
prince_harry_my_mothers_death_is_difficult_to_think_about.jpg
Prince Harry: ‘My mother’s death is difficult to think about’
Showbiz
Prince Harry is still struggling to come to terms with the death...
Making a 3D printed gingerbread house
Making a 3D printed gingerbread house
Must Watch
This is really cool, also really ugly…
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
29801
34523