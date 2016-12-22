A new breakfast beer

Photo: Contributed

Penticton's Cannery Brewing is out with a new breakfast stout, just in time for Christmas.

‘Kindling’ is a collaboration with Red Beard Cafe in Kamloops, “we decided to collaborate and craft a breakfast stout with their coffee, blended with bittersweet chocolate and oats,” Cannery co-owner Ian Dyck said.

Owners of the Cafe, Edna and Mitchell Forgie, said they roasted the brazilian coffee used in the beer “just a little longer than normal to bring out flavours of caramel.”

“Cannery Brewing has been such a strong advocate for beer in the Interior, and helped us so much starting out, it was wonderful to be able to help them out with what we see as a great coffee for their latest brew,” they added.

The beer has a 8.0 per cent alc./vol. with 60 IBU's and is available in 650 ml bottles in stores through B.C. and Alberta and on tap at restaurants, Cannery Brewing’s taproom and the Red Beard Cafe.