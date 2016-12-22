New charges for Cote

Photo: Contributed

A man involved in a 10 hour standoff in Oliver, a robbery and other crimes is facing new charges.

The new charges for Dillan Cote are connected to incidents near Rock Creek and Osoyoos, Crown counsel told Penticton court.

Cote’s bail was waived on Thursday, who appeared via video link from Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre. His accomplice, Michelle Mercier did not appear in court today, but was also issued a consent remand.

On Dec. 14 at about 5:30 p.m. Oliver RCMP confirmed the location of Cote, wanted on a Canada wide warrant since Nov. 7 for failing to return to his designated residence. RCMP initially suspected he was hiding in Prince George, but he was found in a home in the Primrose Lane and 3 Road area of Oliver.

Police allege Cote and Mercier, refused to leave the home until 4 a.m. when the police used “a distraction method and gas shell” to force them out of the home.

Both appeared in court on Monday on charges of theft under $5000 and breach of undertaking for an incident that occurred in Cranbrook on Dec 13. On Thursday, robbery, theft of a vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5000 were added to that list, crimes that allegedly occurred on Dec. 14.

Cote has a long list of convictions for crimes dating back to 2012. When the warrant for his arrest was issued, police cautioned that he was “considered violent." Offences have been recorded in Penticton, Osoyoos, Vernon, West Kelowna, Nanaimo, Chilliwack and beyond.

Cote's next court appearance is Jan. 11. Mercier is slated to appear by video on Jan. 4.