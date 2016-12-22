37865

Penticton  

New charges for Cote

- | Story: 184304

A man involved in a 10 hour standoff in Oliver, a robbery and other crimes is facing new charges.

The new charges for Dillan Cote are connected to incidents near Rock Creek and Osoyoos, Crown counsel told Penticton court.

Cote’s bail was waived on Thursday, who appeared via video link from Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre. His accomplice, Michelle Mercier did not appear in court today, but was also issued a consent remand.

On Dec. 14 at about 5:30 p.m. Oliver RCMP confirmed the location of Cote, wanted on a Canada wide warrant since Nov. 7 for failing to return to his designated residence. RCMP initially suspected he was hiding in Prince George, but he was found in a home in the Primrose Lane and 3 Road area of Oliver.

Police allege Cote and Mercier, refused to leave the home until 4 a.m. when the police used “a distraction method and gas shell” to force them out of the home.

Both appeared in court on Monday on charges of theft under $5000 and breach of undertaking for an incident that occurred in Cranbrook on Dec 13. On Thursday, robbery, theft of a vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5000 were added to that list, crimes that allegedly occurred on Dec. 14.

Cote has a long list of convictions for crimes dating back to 2012. When the warrant for his arrest was issued, police cautioned that he was “considered violent." Offences have been recorded in Penticton, Osoyoos, Vernon, West Kelowna, Nanaimo, Chilliwack and beyond.

Cote's next court appearance is Jan. 11. Mercier is slated to appear by video on Jan. 4.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

37322
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
31570


Real Estate
2842924
3507 Ashley Court
7 bedrooms 4 baths
$510,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


36134


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Westwood
Westwood Penticton SPCA >


37646


thetango-christmascomics-1220201663

The best Christmas comics around the web

Galleries
Tis the season to be jolly, and what better way to get into the Christmas spirit than with this bunch of funny festive cartoons!
thetango-christmascomics-1220201673
The best Christmas comics around the web
Galleries
Some are random, some are dark, and some are totally relatable,
The fastest Chess game
The fastest Chess game
Must Watch
Pretty sure I could play I much quicker game against either of...
prince_harry_my_mothers_death_is_difficult_to_think_about.jpg
Prince Harry: ‘My mother’s death is difficult to think about’
Showbiz
Prince Harry is still struggling to come to terms with the death...
Making a 3D printed gingerbread house
Making a 3D printed gingerbread house
Must Watch
This is really cool, also really ugly…
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36911
34523