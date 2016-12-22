37213

Penticton  

45 months for sexual assault

- | Story: 184279

A South Okanagan woman, described as a “poster girl for addiction” by the judge, will spend another 35 months behind bars.

Deborah Childs was handed the sentence on Thursday, after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an incident in July 2015 in Osoyoos.

Osoyoos RCMP was called to a home for a report of a sexual assault and break and enter.

The victim, an older man, told police that a person came to his door asking for money.

She came in lifting her shirt, fondling herself. When told to leave, she grabbed his crotch and offered sexual favours for $3. She then stole cash off him, and went into his bathroom and rummaged through his medicine cabinet.

Childs was arrested the following month and released on a promise to appear in court.

In April 2016 she missed her curfew and was arrested, released again, and arrested one more time in August for breaching conditions.

Those conditions stemmed from an earlier incident in January 2015 involving a break and enter at an older woman's home. That woman, according to a victim impact statement, still comes home fearful to this day.

According to reports from crown counsel, Childs has had substance abuse issues since adolescence right up to current day, at the age of 43. She also has a seizure disorder, but no clear history of mental illness. Her record shows previous breaches and prior convictions for property theft.

The crown asked for a sentence of 48 to 54 months.

Defence lawyer James Pennington said the best way to describe his client's behaviour over the last few years “is bizarre,” pointing to heavy cocaine use and her seizure disorder as the main culprits.

He said the best place for her to be was with her mother, and suggested a suspended sentence.

Childs told the court she misses her family and is doing and looking better now than she ever has, saying she wanted to go home and “give her mother a big hug.”

In handing down the sentence, Judge Gregory Koturbash described Childs as the “poster girl for addiction,” and said she must get a clear and stern message that break and enters “are not profitable.”

The “randomness and madness” of her crimes has also instilled fear, Koturbash added.

Childs was initially handed a 45 month sentence, but was given credit for time served.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

37236
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
38018


Real Estate
2870270
1152 sunset drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$578,000
more details
37304




Send us your News Tips!


37833


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Westwood
Westwood Penticton SPCA >


34836


Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Making a 3D printed gingerbread house

Must Watch
This is really cool, also really ugly…
rapper_azealia_banks_suffers_miscarriage.jpg
Rapper Azealia Banks suffers miscarriage
Music
Rapper Azealia Banks has revealed she suffered a miscarriage on...
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Surfer takes on one of the biggest waves we’ve ever seen!
Must Watch
Nazar, Portugal is renowned for having some of the biggest...
thetango-bestofseven-1220201662
Best of Seven – Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Galleries
It’s that time of year when everyone’s trying to bust...
If retailers were like Google
If retailers were like Google
Must Watch
This is a great analogy of ad tracking
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35676