45 months for sexual assault

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A South Okanagan woman, described as a “poster girl for addiction” by the judge, will spend another 35 months behind bars.

Deborah Childs was handed the sentence on Thursday, after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an incident in July 2015 in Osoyoos.

Osoyoos RCMP was called to a home for a report of a sexual assault and break and enter.

The victim, an older man, told police that a person came to his door asking for money.

She came in lifting her shirt, fondling herself. When told to leave, she grabbed his crotch and offered sexual favours for $3. She then stole cash off him, and went into his bathroom and rummaged through his medicine cabinet.

Childs was arrested the following month and released on a promise to appear in court.

In April 2016 she missed her curfew and was arrested, released again, and arrested one more time in August for breaching conditions.

Those conditions stemmed from an earlier incident in January 2015 involving a break and enter at an older woman's home. That woman, according to a victim impact statement, still comes home fearful to this day.

According to reports from crown counsel, Childs has had substance abuse issues since adolescence right up to current day, at the age of 43. She also has a seizure disorder, but no clear history of mental illness. Her record shows previous breaches and prior convictions for property theft.

The crown asked for a sentence of 48 to 54 months.

Defence lawyer James Pennington said the best way to describe his client's behaviour over the last few years “is bizarre,” pointing to heavy cocaine use and her seizure disorder as the main culprits.

He said the best place for her to be was with her mother, and suggested a suspended sentence.

Childs told the court she misses her family and is doing and looking better now than she ever has, saying she wanted to go home and “give her mother a big hug.”

In handing down the sentence, Judge Gregory Koturbash described Childs as the “poster girl for addiction,” and said she must get a clear and stern message that break and enters “are not profitable.”

The “randomness and madness” of her crimes has also instilled fear, Koturbash added.

Childs was initially handed a 45 month sentence, but was given credit for time served.