Asbestos in demo'd house

Dustin Godfrey

City staff told developers to remove the asbestos from a house before demolishing it – but the demolition happened anyway with no work done to remove the highly hazardous insulation.

Peter O’Donovan lives next to 242 Van Horne Street in Penticton, where the house previously sat. He says he’s worked in asbestos removal, so he was able to spot the asbestos from his window when the excavator began tearing down the walls.

“It should have been sealed, there should have been shower rooms for the workers, they should have had their asbestos suits … double bagged, disposed of it properly and glued everything down as well before the actual demolition occurs,” O’Donovan said.

City of Penticton building and permitting manager Ken Kunka said the city approved the Singla Brothers Holdings permit to demolish the house and develop on the land July 25, following a hazardous materials report.

That report confirmed that asbestos was in the building, so a condition of the permit requiring the removal of the asbestos was attached.

But that never happened, and the house was torn down with the asbestos still in the building. O’Donovan said on demolition day, the wind was blowing toward his four-unit apartment, where he and another downstairs unit have windows facing the property.

Kunka also confirmed the demolition took place outside of the permit’s 90-day expiry date, meaning there was no valid demolition permit for the project. However, he admitted that was likely due to the department being too busy to issue a new permit when the Singla Brothers picked up the permit in late November.

A stop-work order was placed on the site, and a Chase Valley Construction and Environmental worker was sent in. Following an air test of a neighbouring apartment, Andrew Tiel says he’s confident the neighbouring house hasn’t been contaminated with asbestos, in part because of the rain on the day of the demolition.

Miranda Mezzatesta, who lives in the downstairs unit next door says she’s upset their family was put in this position. Her son was born just six months into her pregnancy, weighing one pound three ounces at birth.

“He spent 395 days in the BC Women’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit fighting for every breath that he took,” she said. “He didn’t fight that hard for that long just to be exposed to dangers in his own home.”

Her son has a tracheostomy – a hole that goes directly to his lungs through his neck – and has no filter to his lungs. Whether or not there was contamination in their houses, she says there should not have been that risk in the first place.

The City of Penticton is more or less washing their hands of the issue, noting asbestos control is part of WorkSafeBC’s mandate, not the city’s. However, Kunka says the city does try to help the work safety authority out on hazardous materials.

He says the city was notified of the issue when the Singla Brothers attempted to bring the debris to the landfill without proper reviews of the materials.

After the city was notified and upon Tiel’s arrival, O’Donovan and Mezzatesta say the process appears to have gone well, with proper asbestos cleanup taking place shortly after, but they’re still left wondering how it got to this point.

A call to the Singla Brothers was met with a refusal to comment and a follow-up email went unanswered.

Kunka says the city thought policy involving hazardous materials was clear for contractors, but this incident shows it might not be. He claims they will be looking at ways to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

WorkSafeBC said they didn't have an open file on the Singla Brothers when Castanet reached out for comment.