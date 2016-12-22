37213
A family of Syrian refugees took part in a special event in Penticton on Wednesday.

They joined a group of speakers who talked about peace at the Shatford Centre to mark the Winter Solstice.

Originally from Darayya, Syria, Mohamed and Kinda Al Hariri talked about leaving their war- torn home and coming first to Canada in February, then Naramata in April, with their two young sons.

Mostly they shared a message of peace.

"Peace is no longer just a peaceful feeling between humans, but is the feeling of safety to live at home," they said. "Our hearts are sad when remembering what is happening in Aleppo, which kills children that do not carry arms against Bashar al-Assad, Russia and elsewhere”

“All the orphans without parents, the sorrows without their parents and the homelands. I cannot find sentences describing what is happening to the Syrian people, particularly Aleppo."

They thanked the Canadian government and those who follow the progress of the Syrian people.

Other speakers included Randy Janzen, director of the Mir Peace Centre at Selkirk College in Castlegar. He has previously been involved with Christian peacemaker teams in Israel and Palestine. Paul Crawford, the curator of the Penticton Art Gallery,  spoke about the international exhibitions he has brought to the gallery in recent years.

Crawford put out a challenge for artists to make art with meaning, and said he wished peace was more profitable because “we would all be doing a lot better.”

Several others took the stage, all talking about peace.

The event was held in conjunction with the Art for Peace Exhibition at the Shatford.

 

