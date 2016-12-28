37815
Penticton  

'The year of metal'

It was “the year of metal” for the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Looking back on nearly 200 booked dates between the arena and convention centre, GM Dean Clarke is thrilled they found success in less conventional ways.

“We didn’t necessarily have the biggest of shows this year, Don Henley and Bryan Adams were both incredible, but we had a lot of what we would call ¾ house set-up that sold right out.”

Clarke is a self professed metal-head, and is “stoked” about hosting three of the big four metal bands, Megadeth, Anthrax and Slayer this year.

He said Penticton will always have a voracious appetite for country music, but notes those shows are becoming more competitive and costly to book. With classic rocks acts being lost to attrition, “we have to try other things… so it was the year of metal.”

The team at the SOEC were also thrilled the Penticton Vees, and are looking forward to hosting the 2017 Western Canadian Championships.

Clarke is hoping that hundreds of tickets for the sold-out Dierks Bentley concert will be released by the band in January. He also hinted that there may be some “punky-pop stuff coming our way… some more hard rock coming our way,” adding that they are looking to book a comedian for 2017 too.

“2017 could be another big year.”

