No. 3: Local overdose crisis

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

To wind the year down, Castanet is counting down the top five South Okanagan stories of 2016, with our top story of the year to be named on New Year’s Eve.

Our number three story is about the local opioid overdose epidemic.

It may have taken longer to arrive, but the overdose epidemic has gripped Penticton tightly in recent months.

From June to October, Interior Health says they handled between one and four suspected overdoses a month at Penticton Regional Hospital, encouraging news while larger centres scrambling to deal with hundreds.

But in November that changed, with 32 overdoses reports. Numbers for December will likely be well into the double digits again.

The problem is also likely much worse, as those statistics only include those who were admitted to hospital. Many don’t bother after being administered Naloxone by a friend or refuse after being helped by a first responder.

Castanet News knows of at least two fatal incidents in Penticton. One woman died in the Black Forest Motel, while a well known street person known to many as Bear also lost his life.

In response, Pathways Addictions Resource Centre held a town hall meeting on Dec. 7 to disseminate harm reduction information for users, family members and the great community.

It included a panel of professionals including Penticton's fire chief, a paramedic, doctors, pharmacists and counsellors.

Pathways agency director Daryl Meyers said at the time, the crisis hit the addictions centre hard.

"Our intake last month was, we had 60 new clients coming to our centre, looking for service, which is double of what we normally have, so it's a huge impact," she said.