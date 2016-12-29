37815
35208

Penticton  

No. 3: Local overdose crisis

- | Story: 184212

To wind the year down, Castanet is counting down the top five South Okanagan stories of 2016, with our top story of the year to be named on New Year’s Eve.

Our number three story is about the local opioid overdose epidemic.

It may have taken longer to arrive, but the overdose epidemic has gripped Penticton tightly in recent months.

From June to October, Interior Health says they handled between one and four suspected overdoses a month at Penticton Regional Hospital, encouraging news while larger centres scrambling to deal with hundreds.

But in November that changed, with 32 overdoses reports. Numbers for December will likely be well into the double digits again.

The problem is also likely much worse, as those statistics only include those who were admitted to hospital. Many don’t bother after being administered Naloxone by a friend or refuse after being helped by a first responder.

Castanet News knows of at least two fatal incidents in Penticton. One woman died in the Black Forest Motel, while a well known street person known to many as Bear also lost his life.

In response, Pathways Addictions Resource Centre held a town hall meeting on Dec. 7 to disseminate harm reduction information for users, family members and the great community.

It included a panel of professionals including Penticton's fire chief, a paramedic, doctors, pharmacists and counsellors.

Pathways agency director Daryl Meyers said at the time, the crisis hit the addictions centre hard.

"Our intake last month was, we had 60 new clients coming to our centre, looking for service, which is double of what we normally have, so it's a huge impact," she said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
37714


Real Estate
2901305
#406-2040 Springfield Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$458,800
more details
37304




Send us your News Tips!


37833


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Bruin
Bruin Penticton SPCA >


36865


thetango-dailydose-1220201600

Daily Dose – December 29, 2016

Daily Dose
Rock out with today’s Daily Dose!
thetango-dailydose-1220201604
Daily Dose – December 29, 2016 (2)
Daily Dose
Kick back and relax while viewing!
pamela_anderson_named_petas_person_of_the_year.jpg
Pamela Anderson named PETA’s Person of the Year
Showbiz
Pamela Anderson has been named the 2016 Person of the Year by...
thetango-weirdwednesday-1024201689
Weird Wednesday – December 28, 2016
Galleries
A twisted Weird Wednesday awaits you.
thetango-weirdwednesday-1122201676
Weird Wednesday – December 28, 2016 (2)
Galleries
For some people, 2017 will be a year to question their fashion,
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35926