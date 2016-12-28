37815

Penticton  

No. 4: New prison complete

To wind the year down, Castanet is counting down the top five South Okanagan stories of 2016, with our top story of the year to be named on New Year’s Eve.

Our number four story is about the new prison completed in Oliver.

After years of planning, the $200M Okanagan Correctional Centre completed construction in 2016.

The province's 10th prison is in the Senkulmen Business Park, a partnership between the province and Osoyoos Indian Band. The deal is the first of its kind, to see a jail located on First Nation's land.

The facility added 300 jobs to the South Okanagan economy, for corrections officers and support staff. All those jobs attracted families to Oliver, and led to an enrollment spike for School District 53.

Both male and female inmates will begin moving into the 29,500 square-metre, high-security facility on Jan 15, 2017.

In total, there are three pods with four living units each, where the inmates will be housed. The “A-Pod” will be the first to open, with the B and C pods opening later in the year.

A typical cell has two bunks, a TV, desk area and toilet.

Outside of cells, inmates will spend time in outdoor yards. There is also a church, wood and metal shops and greenhouse at the site.

The provincial prison will house inmates serving sentences two years or less, with 50 inmates expected to be moving in and out of the facility daily for court proceedings and more.

