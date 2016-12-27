Busy 2016 for Cannings

Photo: Contributed

MP Richard Cannings had a busy 2016, with one of his priorities for his ridings being having a good staff in place.

"Most of what I do is at a higher level, so one thing I wanted was to make sure we got going right away with hiring good staff for the region to assist people with immigration, pensions, et cetera," he said. "A highlight for me is being able to help people."

His staff, he added, are people with decades of experience for both offices in Penticton and Castlegar.

At the next level he works at, he takes people's issues whether it's a Penticton Indian Band project, or fruit growers, wine industry or distillery concerns directly to federal ministers in Ottawa.

An example he gave was recently sitting down with Peter Schiefke, the parliamentary secretary for youth, to talk about the need for a youth centre in Penticton and getting federal support for that.

"These are the kind of things where we can cut through the red tape," he said. "I met with people here in Penticton about the youth centre idea and took that forward."

During the past year his staff has also been involved with Syrian refugee families coming to the area.

"That has been a complicated one, because these refugee groups supporting families have wanted to know what's going on," he said. "I'd get emails like things are going off the rails and can you talk to the minister about what can be done about this."

An ongoing project he is interested in is trails in the South Okanagan, Boundary and Kootenays.

"There are issues around what kind of trails do people want to see," he said. "And these trails are really valuable to our local community."

In 2017 he said he hoped to see something moving forward on the national park in the South Okanagan.

"It got broad support in the public, it's something the majority of people in the valley would love to see happen," he said. "It's something I'd like to see happen."