Gov't pay out of whack

By Charles Lammam and Milagros Palacios

With many governments across Canada mired in red ink, B.C. Finance Minister Mike de Jong's plan to balance the budget this year is a laudable goal.

But there are significant risks on the horizon – a major slowdown in the housing sector, a court-mandated reopening of negotiations with B.C. teachers, and expiration of our softwood lumber agreement with the U.S. to name a few – that could put B.C.'s balanced budget in peril.

With pay and benefits for government employees comprising half of provincial program spending, controlling these costs is essential to prudent fiscal management.

Decades of research has shown that wages and benefits of government employees tend to eclipse those for comparable private-sector workers. This is more than just an economics issue. It's unfair that government workers receive a premium paid for by private-sector workers who receive less for similar positions.

Using Statistics Canada data from 2015, a new Fraser Institute study finds that government employees (federal, provincial and local) receive, on average, 7.4 per cent higher wages than comparable workers in the private sector.

But, wages are just one component of total compensation, which includes pensions, early retirement and job security. As any business-owner or manager will tell you, it's the total cost of compensation that matters rather than the individual components.

First, consider the imbalance on pensions, one of the costliest benefits provided to workers in both sectors. In 2015, nine of 10 government workers in B.C. (87.9 per cent) were covered by a defined benefit pension plan – which guarantees a level of benefits in retirement – compared to just one of 10 workers in the private sector (8.7 per cent).

Government-sector workers in B.C. also retire 2.5 years earlier, on average, than private-sector workers and they are away from their jobs for personal reasons 55 per cent more days per year (12.4 days vs. 8 days in the private sector).

When it comes to job security, another non-wage benefit, government workers have a distinct advantage. In 2015, three per cent of private-sector employment in B.C. experienced job loss – almost eight times higher than the 0.4 per cent of government-sector employment.

Of course, governments need to provide competitive compensation to attract qualified employees, but the fact is wages and benefits in the government sector are out of step with the private sector.

Unfortunately, rather than work toward reducing the gap, de Jong is taking B.C. in the other direction. He recently announced that 310,000 employees of the provincial government will receive an extra pay increase of 0.35 per cent starting next year – on top of a 5.5 per cent wage increase over five years.

As he prepares next month's provincial budget, better control of spending will be key for delivering on his balanced budget commitment.

Charles Lammam and Milagros Palacios are co-authors of the Fraser Institute study Comparing Government and Private Sector Compensation in British Columbia.

