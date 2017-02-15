Everybody needs a net gun. They're necessities. Thankfully, this is a totally practical project you can complete at home with just a modest workshop.
Offbeat
DIY Net Gun
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused100.0%
Entertained0.0%
Excited0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- DIY Net Gun Feb 15
- Impressive stats Feb 14
- Washing machine cover Feb 13
- Throat lozenges ad Feb 12
- Most finger snaps Feb 11
- Unintentionally helpful Feb 10
- Beauty and Voldemort Feb 9
- Bad parking ticket Feb 8
© 2016 Castanet.net