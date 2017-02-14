Russell Westbrook spouts off some impressive stats in a hilarious new ad.
Offbeat
Impressive stats
How does this story make you feel? (4 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused75.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Impressed25.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Impressive stats Feb 14
- Washing machine cover Feb 13
- Throat lozenges ad Feb 12
- Most finger snaps Feb 11
- Unintentionally helpful Feb 10
- Beauty and Voldemort Feb 9
- Bad parking ticket Feb 8
- If Chevy used real people Feb 7
© 2016 Castanet.net