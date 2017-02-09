This is an amazingly well edited trailer for a non existent movie mashup.
Offbeat
Beauty and Voldemort
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Excited0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed100.0%
Awesome0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Beauty and Voldemort Feb 9
- Bad parking ticket Feb 8
- If Chevy used real people Feb 7
- Riding an Ostrich in traffic Feb 6
- Bad NFL lip reading Feb 5
- Natural toilet paper Feb 4
- Groundhog Daying Feb 3
- Mercedes Super Bowl ad Feb 2
© 2016 Castanet.net