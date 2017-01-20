Chris P. Bacon! Hands down best name for a pig.
Offbeat
News anchor loses it
How does this story make you feel? (5 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Indifferent40.0%
Amused0.0%
Entertained0.0%
LOL60.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- News anchor loses it Jan 20
- Hole in One! Jan 19
- Jerry Maguire video store Jan 18
- Wash a car with a baby Jan 17
- LED hockey rink Jan 16
- A man's guide to women Jan 15
- Predicting future fashion Jan 14
- Vader shovelling snow Jan 13
© 2016 Castanet.net