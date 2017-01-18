It makes you wonder if Tom Cruise has enough of a sense of humor to visit this place unannounced...
Offbeat
Jerry Maguire video store
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Annoyed0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome100.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Jerry Maguire video store Jan 18
- Wash a car with a baby Jan 17
- LED hockey rink Jan 16
- A man's guide to women Jan 15
- Predicting future fashion Jan 14
- Vader shovelling snow Jan 13
- First world problems Jan 12
- Jumping the subway Jan 11
© 2016 Castanet.net