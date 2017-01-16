This guy built LED lights into his hockey rink for all the neighborhood kids to enjoy
Offbeat
LED hockey rink
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0.0%
Curious0.0%
Intrigued0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome100.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- LED hockey rink Jan 16
- A man's guide to women Jan 15
- Predicting future fashion Jan 14
- Vader shovelling snow Jan 13
- First world problems Jan 12
- Jumping the subway Jan 11
- Horse loves squeaky toy Jan 10
- How to clear roads Jan 9
© 2016 Castanet.net