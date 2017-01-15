This should be mandatory viewing for all men.
Offbeat
A man's guide to women
How does this story make you feel? (5 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused40.0%
Entertained0.0%
Informed20.0%
LOL0.0%
Awesome20.0%
Hilarious20.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- A man's guide to women Jan 15
- Predicting future fashion Jan 14
- Vader shovelling snow Jan 13
- First world problems Jan 12
- Jumping the subway Jan 11
- Horse loves squeaky toy Jan 10
- How to clear roads Jan 9
- They never go away Jan 8
© 2016 Castanet.net