In 1939, designers tried to predict clothing fashion of the year 2000.
Offbeat
Predicting future fashion
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Informed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Predicting future fashion Jan 14
- Vader shovelling snow Jan 13
- First world problems Jan 12
- Jumping the subway Jan 11
- Horse loves squeaky toy Jan 10
- How to clear roads Jan 9
- They never go away Jan 8
- Car rolls off ferry Jan 7
© 2016 Castanet.net