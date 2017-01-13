37392
38251

Offbeat  

Vader shovelling snow

- | Story: 185869

Just Darth Vader shoveling snow while riding a unicycle and playing flaming bagpipes. You read that correctly.

How does this story make you feel? (3 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
66.7%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
33.3%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo


View the complete Offbeat archive