38252
37733

Offbeat  

Horse loves squeaky toy

- | Story: 185547

The YouTube description for this clip is "Hilarious fun with he's squeaky chook" and honestly — that's all you need to know.

How does this story make you feel? (5 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Indifferent
0.0%
Amused
20.0%
Annoyed
0.0%
LOL
60.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
20.0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo


View the complete Offbeat archive