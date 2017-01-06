Safety off boys!
Offbeat
Canadian skeet shooting
How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Indifferent50.0%
Amused0.0%
Thrilled0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Impressed50.0%
Awesome0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Calling in "sick" to work Jan 5
- Putting rhymes to use Jan 4
- Model being professional Jan 3
- Learning Piano Jan 2
- Windows roller coaster Jan 1
- 2016: The movie Dec 31
- Star Wars ending Dec 30
- Burning 10000 sparklers Dec 29
© 2016 Castanet.net