37392
36019

Offbeat  

Calling in "sick" to work

- | Story: 185109

Calling in "sick" to places you don't work.

How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
50.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Excited
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
50.0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo


View the complete Offbeat archive