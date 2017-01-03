37392
36532

Offbeat  

Model being professional

- | Story: 184777

Most likely your first question is "Why wouldn't he just hike it up himself?" We don't know either...

How does this story make you feel? (3 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Annoyed
33.3%
Entertained
0.0%
Bored
0.0%
Weird
66.7%
Hilarious
0.0%
Top Stories
Report a Typo


View the complete Offbeat archive