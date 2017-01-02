Hey now I know how to play the piano! And I still don't know how to play! This is great!
Offbeat
Learning Piano
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Annoyed0%
Entertained0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Learning Piano Jan 2
- Windows roller coaster Jan 1
- 2016: The movie Dec 31
- Star Wars ending Dec 30
- Burning 10000 sparklers Dec 29
- Ski Man Dec 28
- Artichoke dip gone wrong Dec 27
- Council turned down tank Dec 26
© 2016 Castanet.net