They knocked out the final editing for this really quickly!
Offbeat
2016: The movie
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Entertained0%
LOL0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- 2016: The movie Dec 31
- Star Wars ending Dec 30
- Burning 10000 sparklers Dec 29
- Ski Man Dec 28
- Artichoke dip gone wrong Dec 27
- Council turned down tank Dec 26
- Drawing MS Paint Santa Dec 25
- A simulated Santa battle Dec 24
© 2016 Castanet.net