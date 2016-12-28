When will we be able to rent this up at the mountain?
Offbeat
Ski Man
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Intrigued100.0%
Excited0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Ski Man Dec 28
- Artichoke dip gone wrong Dec 27
- Council turned down tank Dec 26
- Drawing MS Paint Santa Dec 25
- A simulated Santa battle Dec 24
- Beagles chasing an RC car Dec 23
- If Google was a retailer Dec 22
- Golfing on ice Dec 21
© 2016 Castanet.net